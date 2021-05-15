Gas shortage continues in the Triangle

RALEIGH, NC — According to GasBuddy 68% of Raleigh gas stations still do not have gas, leaving many Triangle drivers sitting in long lines as prices continue to rise.

“I do understand it’s a hack situation and there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Jermaine Barnes. “We need to have some sort of backup plan so we’re not waiting 30-40 minutes at the pump.”

Barnes says he’s being conservative with his trips due to the gas shortage.

“I’m not going places I don’t need to go,” said Barnes. “I’m not visiting people. I’m watching where I’m driving. I’m doing everything different right now.”

“Help is on the way, so be patient,” said AAA of the Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright.

“Help is on the way. We know that within the next 24-48 hours we’re still going to see limited supply here in the Carolinas.”

Tiffany Wright of AAA of the Carolinas says gas supply should be back to normal within a week, but she says you shouldn’t expect prices to drop anytime soon.

“I do expect that gas prices are going to continue to climb,” said Wright. “It’s inevitable because the world is opening up, demand is going to be going up, so prices are going to be inching upwards for the foreseeable future.”

GasBuddy Analyst Allison Mac says she expects prices to peak around $3.05 sometime in June.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any kind of record setting gas price year,” said Mac.

“Just don’t panic,” said Barnes.

“We are having supply flowing into Raleigh so that’s good news,” said Mac.