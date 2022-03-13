WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The roof that covers the fueling area of a Wilkes County gas station collapsed on Saturday.

At 10:46 a.m., a Wilkesboro fire crew responded to the station and found the gas pump island canopy collapsed.

No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. There were no reports that anyone was under the canopy at the time.

The fire team shut off the electricity to the pumps and set up a barricade around the area.

The gas station will be closed until the awning is repaired.

(Courtesy of the Wilkesboro Fire Department)

Police say they believe the wind is what knocked the shelter down.

Wilkes is among multiple North Carolina Piedmont counties under wind advisories Saturday. The advisory will be in effect for Wilkes from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Northwest winds are estimated to be blowing at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

These winds could blow away any objects that are not secured, and tree branches could be knocked down.

The advisory is also in effect for Alleghany County, Davie County, Stokes County, Surry County and Yadkin counties, as well as Patrick County, Virginia.