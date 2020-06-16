Gatlinburg SkyBridge glass cracks as guest attempts ‘baseball-style slide’ across

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The record-breaking SkyBridge at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park was closed after the glass began to crack when a guest tried to slide across it.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, a guest “opting not to comply with posted rules of ‘no running, jumping or bouncing,'” tried to “baseball-style slide” across the glass. When the guest came down on the glass, a metal object on their clothing chipped the glass and caused “noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel,” the park said on Facebook.

No one was hurt, and guests were not in any danger, the park says.

The suspension bridge stretches 680 feet and includes three 5-foot-by-5-foot glass panels, for a total of 75 square feet of clear view down to the forest below.

The park says the glass is three-ply, meaning there’s an upper layer that only serves to protect the bottom layers. Damage to that top layer would not affect the bridge’s structural integrity.

The park expects repairs to be completed by early Tuesday.