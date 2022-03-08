RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a year after it began, the General Assembly’s legislative session is expected to come to an end this week, House Speaker Tim Moore (R) said Tuesday.

The announcement came the day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined Republicans’ request to block the redrawn Congressional districts approved by state courts last month.

Moore said it’s the first time that the legislature’s long session has carried over into a second year.

“That’s something that none of us wanted to see. But, if you think about the uncertainty brought on by the redistricting litigation, by what the courts have done, it’s just added to it. If you get into before that with the budget, we were still in session for a while,” he said.

Lawmakers spent much of the summer and fall trying to negotiate a budget, which ultimately passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper (D). He had previously vetoed every budget the legislature sent him in years past.

Following that, a series of lawsuits against Republican leaders sought to have the new electoral districts they drew for Congress and the General Assembly be deemed unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders. Those lawsuits were successful, as Republicans were forced to redraw the districts, which they did last month.

In an interview this week, House Democratic leader Robert Reives was critical of the length of the session, given that the General Assembly is supposed to be a part-time responsibility for legislators.

“It’s supposed to be a six-month commitment in the long session, three-month commitment in the short session. And, we could do that better. Either party could take the bull by the horns on that and make the decision that we’re just not going to continue to have these sessions like this,” he said.

The adjournment resolution that lawmakers will vote on this week calls for the legislature’s so-called “short session” to begin May 18, the day after the primary election. They’re scheduled to return to Raleigh on a few days between now and then.

“Well, I certainly want to see us continue to work on election integrity when we come back. I want to see us continue to invest funds where they need to go. You look at the broadband initiative,” said Moore. “We’ve appropriated money for projects. We’re probably going to have to go back and make sure it’s enough because the cost of everything is going up.”

When lawmakers return, they’ll have several issues to tackle that are still unresolved from this session.

State senators took the historic step of holding hearings on a bill last year to legalize medical marijuana. The bill still has not gotten a vote on the Senate floor.

The Senate did pass a bill to legalize online sports betting, which is still being negotiated with House leadership. Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), one of the proponents of the measure, said the goal is to pass a final bill in the early part of the short session.

Republicans also agreed as part of the budget compromise with Democrats to form a committee to more closely study the healthcare coverage gap in North Carolina and whether to expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of lower-income people.

North Carolina is among 12 states that have not taken that step. The federal government covers 90 percent of the cost of expansion, with states obligated to cover the remaining 10 percent. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the federal government would increase that to 95 percent for two years.

While some Republicans who’ve long opposed expansion have recently changed their opinions, some remain critical of the cost to taxpayers.

“We’ve been able to really learn from other states about what has worked well there and what they’ve seen. And because of all that, we are very confident that we have much reason for hope,” said Erica Palmer Smith, executive director of Care4Carolina, which advocates to close the coverage gap. “That conversation is something that we’re seeing happen now on a totally different level than we ever have in the past.”