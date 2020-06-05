Celebrities respond to video of Buffalo police shoving 75-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A video showing Buffalo police shoving an elderly man, causing him to fall and injure his head, has gained national attention.
MORE | Man injured after being shoved by police during protest in Buffalo
Countless people, including a number of celebrities, have shared their reactions and thoughts on social media, many calling for the officer’s firing.
