George Floyd’s medical records breached multiple times after his death, attorney says

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS NEWS) – George Floyd’s family has been informed that his confidential records at the Hennepin County Medical Center were breached multiple times after his death, an attorney for Floyd’s family told CBS News.
The attorney said Floyd’s family received a letter from the medical center announcing the breaches.
“The Floyd family and attorneys were recently made aware of a data breach of George Floyd’s confidential information at the Hennepin County Medical Center,” attorney Antonio Romanucci said in a statement. “The letter said there were breaches of his data over multiple dates and that the employees involved are ‘no longer with the organization.'”
Floyd was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center on the night he died, according to CBS Minnesota. The letter was first reported by The Associated Press.
Romanucci said the letter did not reveal what information was accessed, nor did it specify if the employees involved were fired or if they resigned.
He said the family has not yet requested evidence or issued any subpoenas related to the letter, but added that attorneys are “exploring all of our remedies” to deal with the breaches.
“When George Floyd was desperate for a breath, the city of Minneapolis pushed on his neck further,” he said. “And even after death, he was abused and mistreated by the system.”
The Hennepin County Medical Center did not confirm that Floyd’s data had been breached, citing patient confidentiality, but said in a statement that “Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If it is determined that a violation has occurred, disciplinary action up to and including termination can be used.”
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after a White police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. Four officers have been fired and charged in connection with his death, which sparked months of nationwide protests.
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
