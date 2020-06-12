Lawmakers, FBI working to track down items looted during protests

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Businesses in many cities around the country are picking up the pieces, quite literally, after a number of peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.
Looters broke windows and stole merchandise – leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of damage and stolen goods.
Special coverage: George Floyd protests
Lawmakers like Texas Republicans Michael McCaul and John Cornyn quickly condemned the destructive behavior.
“The violence is unacceptable,” said Cornyn. “Many of these small businesses, many of them in minority neighborhoods, were struggling to survive, they have been burned to the ground or otherwise looted or damaged
Cornyn says for businesses to get justice, the people responsible need to be tracked down and prosecuted.
FBI director Christopher Wray says agents are working with local law enforcement to comb through videos and images hoping to identify the looters, who may be trying to re-sell the stolen items online.
Already, companies like Amazon and eBay are working to detect stolen goods on their sites.
The FBI says every tip is helpful and can be submitted through the FBI’s website.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Restaurant faces backlash after police officer told not to wear uniform inside
- Recent college grad draws headlines for getting Merriam-Webster to update definition of ‘racism’
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Dunkin’ is hiring for multiple positions throughout the Triangle
- Restaurant owner loses franchise after comparing Black Lives Matter to the KKK
- Fuquay-Varina family of 3 displaced after house catches fire Friday morning
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now