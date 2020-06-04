Minnesota governor sends National Guard to border with North Dakota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is sending Minnesota National Guard troops to state’s western border because of what he says are credible threats of violence during demonstrations planned in neighboring North Dakota.
Special coverage: George Floyd protests
The city of Moorhead, Minnesota, lies just across the border from Fargo, North Dakota.
Walz’s order didn’t say how many guard members are being deployed in Clay County. The governor didn’t provide details on what he perceives is a credible threat.
“The Minnesota National Guard stands ready to provide protection for all Minnesotans,” said Walz in a statement. “While Minnesotans turn their attention to rebuilding our communities and re-examining racial inequities in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our administration is committed to providing protection for our neighborhoods, businesses, and families in order for those meaningful conversations to happen.”
The National Guard adjutant general will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities as needed, Walz said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Authorities investigating YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism
- Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
- Suspect identified in 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann
- Bill allowing potential NC drivers to get their license without a road test passes House
- Wondering how you can help right now? Support black-owned businesses