Photo showing woman staring down aggressive man at a Black Lives Matter protest goes viral

WHITEFISH, Mont. (NEXSTAR/CNN) – A photo of a peaceful protester’s resolve is going viral after an agitator disrupted a demonstration in Montana.
A powerful photo captures the moment a petite, biracial protester stared down a much taller aggressor.
Samantha Francine, 27, was holding a sign that read, “Say their names.”
Video shows 51-year-old Jay Snowden, his fists clenched as he stares down at Francine with his face inches from hers, quickly moving on to another target after she locks her gaze directly back at him.
Francine tells CNN her late father taught her to look any threat in the eye so they “know you’re human.”
Snowden was charged with disorderly conduct.
The demonstration took place in Whitefish, Montana, where census figures show 97 percent of residents there are Caucasian.
