Trust in law enforcement declines as protests for police reform continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While protests and calls for change continue, young people across the country are losing faith in police officers. That’s the latest finding from a new poll from Elucd.

The company conducts surveys that local police departments or municipalities can use to asses public sentiments or perceptions.

Their latest surveyed on policing had more 2,000 respondent nationwide.

CEO, Michael Simon, said the company has been tracking police sentiments since 2016. He said he saw perceptions change drastically among young people following the death of George Floyd.

When asked if they felt respected by police, 64- percent of respondents age 18 to 34 said they did not feel police treated local residents with respect. Older white and Asian American respondents were more likely to say yes.

Source: Elucd

When asked if they felt listened to by police- most people said yes. At the same time, the survey found 46-percent of African Americans and 64-percent of Hispanics still said they did not feel police listened to them and took into account concerns of residents. Young people felt the most negatively about this question. Close to 70-percent of young people answered they did not feel police listened to them.

Source: Elucd

Simon said the survey found people felt safer in their neighborhoods before Floyd’s death. More than a quarter of respondents said they did not feel safe. Whites and Asian Americans were more likely to feel safe in their communities according to the survey.

For the most part, respondents age 18 to 34 said they felt unsafe, coming in at 63- percent.

Source: Elucd

Overall, the survey shows men felt less respected, safe and listened to compared to women.

Simon said while young people saw the most dramatic change in sentiment, Hispanics and African Americans saw the most modest dip. The CEO said African Americans and Hispanics already had a history of negative associations with police.

Elucd said the findings are a good tool for police to asses where they stand. The company provides services that offer localized surveys. As police departments make changes or implement community programs, the surveys can be used to track progress. Elucd can also provide results from other communities giving police departments an opportunity to see where they stand.

Click here for more about this study and Elucd.