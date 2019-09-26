RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – George Knott does not like leaf blowers, trolly pubs and left turns on Wade Avenue.

Click here for more on Knott’s campaign

Those are just a few of the items he lists in his “18 steps to the Raleigh Mambo” that he would take to bring change to the city.

Knott is a 42-year-old musician who says his politcal ideology is Franklin Roosevelt Democrat with Teddy Roosevelt attitude

Knott stopped by the CBS 17 studios ahead of the election to speak with Russ Bowen and the Triangle Business Journal’s Dane Huffman.

The City of Raleigh’s municipal elections will be held Oct. 8.

Early voting locations are open.

More on the Raleigh Mayoral Election: