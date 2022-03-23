ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman from Georgia are being held at the Nash County jail after deputies said they had two kilograms of cocaine in their vehicle on March 18.

The arrests come following a joint investigation between the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Martin

County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williamston Police Department on Highway 64 near Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop took place on Highway 64 and Omar Amante, 28, was behind the wheel.

“During the traffic stop of Omar Amante, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Officers located two kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Amante and the passenger in his car, Analleli Navarro, were both arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, and conspire to traffic in cocaine.

Amante received a $1 million bond and Navarro, 25, a $500,000 bond.

Both are from Flowery Branch, Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information was note released.