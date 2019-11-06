Georgia woman gets life sentence for killing 2-year-old girl

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman convicted of killing her boyfriend’s 2-year-old daughter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Prosecutor Ian Sansot says a Coffee County jury found Amanda Jacobs Coleman guilty of malice murder on Friday.
News outlets report police responded in March 2018 to the home Coleman shared with her boyfriend near Douglas, where Coleman said she found Brooklyn Aldridge dead.
She told police she put the baby, who didn’t appear to feel well, down for a nap. Authorities didn’t note any external injuries on the child.
WALB-TV reports a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found severe hemorrhaging around the girl’s brain, likely a result of blunt force trauma.
The outlet says Coleman later admitted to a witness she felt overwhelmed and had recently relapsed into drug use.
