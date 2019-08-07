Georgia woman’s viral rant says she’s infecting men with HIV

This undated photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a scanning electron micrograph of multiple round bumps of the HIV-1 virus on a cell surface. In a report released on Monday, July 24, 2017, researchers said a South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for […]

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who went on a viral Facebook Live rant claiming she was HIV-positive and intentionally infecting others is now being investigated by police.

Americus Police Major Herman Lamar told news outlets they received several tips Friday on the video. The woman is identified as Brandi Yakeima Lasiter.

The roughly one minute video shows Lasiter rattling off a list of men she allegedly infected, along with their wives and girlfriends. She bragged about getting revenge on the men, saying she always gets the last laugh.

Lamar says one of the men named in the video came forward and filed a communication harassment complaint. The investigation is ongoing and Lamar says police need to first prove Lasiter has HIV.

It is a felony in Georgia to knowingly transmit HIV.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now