German security official says suspect in mass shooting appeared to have a far-right motive

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina community that searched, prayed and then cried gets to say goodbye Friday to a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard and was found dead three days later.

The family of Faye Marie Swetlik is asking everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor the bubbly spirit of the girl at the 7 p.m. Friday memorial service at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.