Getting Answers - COVID-19
How can you travel safely? WakeMed doctor discusses minimizing risk
Video
Getting answers: How to communicate with deaf people while wearing a mask
Getting answers: What can I do after I get my second shot?
Video
A day of reflection: 1 year later, UNC Health professionals look back at the pandemic
Video
Getting Answers: Vaccination timeline
Video
More Getting Answers - COVID-19 Headlines
Getting Answers: After I’m vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask?
Video
Getting Answers: Is the vaccine safe?
Video
How big are NC’s vaccination groups? This map offers a guess
Video
Getting answers: I’m a teacher. How can I best keep my unvaccinated students safe?
Video
Getting Answers: Can your employer make you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Getting Answers: COVID-19 in NC one year later
Video
NC’s emergency management director talks one year of COVID-19
Video
In NC, if you’ve smoked at least 100 cigarettes in your lifetime, you can get vaccinated starting March 24
Video
Gov. Roy Cooper to get vaccinated as Group 3 opens to elected officials, among others
Video
Group 4 becomes eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in NC on March 24
Video
