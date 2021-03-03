Getting Answers: After I’m vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina’s as relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, a mask mandate is still in effect.

Devin Womack with Teacher Educating Consulting Group asked, “After you receive both of your vaccination shots, why do you still have to wear a mask? I’d love to have that question answered.”

Dr. Portia Johnson, pharmacy director at Advance Community Health, has taken on the responsibility of educating the public about COVID-19. She said the main purpose of the vaccine is to keep you from falling seriously ill or dying from the virus.

“There is a still a chance you can spread the virus even after having the second dose. On top of that, there’s several different variants of the virus that are out here and we don’t know enough information about that either so these are all the reasons we need to keep protecting ourselves,” Johnson said.

Johnson said masking, social distance and vaccines are all important tools.