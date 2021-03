RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mike Sprayberry has been on the front lines battling disasters in North Carolina since he was named director of Emergency Management in 2013.

But 2020 would bring a different kind of disaster to the state – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday marks one year since the state’s confirmed case of the virus.

And to mark that milestone, Sprayberry spoke with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen about the state’s response.

Above is the full discussion between Sprayberry and Bowen.