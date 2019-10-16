Avoid traffic getting to the State Fair by not driving

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The opening of the N.C. State Fair is Thursday.

Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic and delays around the fair over the next eleven days.

If you want to avoid the traffic all together you can do that too. There are ways to get there without having to drive.

Go Raleigh, Go Durham, and Go Triangle are offering $5 dollar round-trip rides. Shuttles run hourly or every thirty minutes. Passes can be purchased at the shuttle stop. Children under 13 and adults over 65 ride for free.