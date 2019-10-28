Giant sinkhole swallows part of bus in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Nexstar Media) – A giant sinkhole opened up in a downtown Pittsburgh street Monday swallowing half of a bus.
According to KDKA, it happened during the morning rush hour. A car also almost fell into the hole.
There were two people on the bus when it happened. They were both able to escape. The passenger was treated for a minor injury.
