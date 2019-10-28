Giant sinkhole swallows part of bus in downtown Pittsburgh

Authorities investigate after a Port Authority bus was caught in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the lone passenger is being treated Monday morning for minor injuries. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Nexstar Media) – A giant sinkhole opened up in a downtown Pittsburgh street Monday swallowing half of a bus.

According to KDKA, it happened during the morning rush hour. A car also almost fell into the hole.

There were two people on the bus when it happened. They were both able to escape. The passenger was treated for a minor injury.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

