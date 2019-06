(CNN) – Here’s a story that might make you lose your breakfast.

It involves a large huntsman spider with a major appetite.

The arachnid ate an entire pygmy possum—the entire possum.

This unique moment was captured on camera by a couple on vacation at the Tasmania national park.

