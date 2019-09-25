Girl, 12, shot in head by stray bullet dies on her birthday

HARVEY, Ill. — The young girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home in Harvey has died.

Kentavia Blackful’s mother told WGN she passed away at Advocate Christ Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday — which was her 12th birthday.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday near 158th and Paulina streets. Kentavia’s family was in the living room of their home watching the Chicago Bears game when shots came from outside, piercing the front window. Kentavia was sitting at her computer when she was shot in the head. Her family said she was choosing T-shirt designs for her birthday party.

The sixth-grader was an honor student at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School.

No one was has been taken into custody.

A reward is being offered for information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Harvey police or the anonymous tip line, U TELL US, at 1-800-883-5587.

A balloon release will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the family’s home in Harvey.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now