Girl Scouts help clean up the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Girl Scouts from across the county helped to clean up the national park while also learning about career options for their future.

The Girl Scouts collaborating with the Student Conservation Association (SCA), formed the first-ever “Girl Scouts of America Destination Project.”

A group of 8 girls completed 80 hours of service in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by rehabilitating trails, cleaning campgrounds, removing invasive plant species and even taught park visitors about the hard work done by the park ground crews.

The high schoolers also saying, “not only did we form deep connections with each other, but we also connected with our earth.”

Girl Scout crew members:

Hanna Wilkes (Girl Scouts, Arizona Cactus Pine)

Meredith Hall (Girl Scouts, Hornet’s Nest, Charlotte, NC area)

Elaina Patten (Girl Scouts, Montana and Wyoming)

Grace Klima (Girl Scouts, Ohio’s Heartland)

Noelle Myshock (Girl Scouts, Southeast Michigan)

Erin Patridge (Girl Scouts, Maine)

Elizabeth Fischer (Girl Scouts, Western PA)

Sarah Fischer (Girl Scouts, Western PA)

Sarah Long (Crew Leader, Seattle area)

Presley Laryea (Crew Leader, Tempe, Arizona)

(GSMNP)

(GSMNP)

(GSMNP)