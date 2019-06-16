Girl who was rescued from kidnapping thanks NC officers who saved her

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — It’s been a year since a baby was kidnapped in Randolph County.

Now, the little girl is meeting the heroes who rescued her.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of deputies and Emma Grace Kennedy to their Facebook page.

Emma’s family says without them, they would never have Emma Grace back in their arms.

PREVIOUS: Kidnapped baby found safe at NC home

She was just 7 months old when she was taken by her father who did not have custody.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

During a news conference soon after the incident, officials said an officer entered the home where Emma Grace was and “immediately grabbed her up and shielded her with great care.”

Police in Danville, Virginia, say Carl Ray Kennedy abducted his daughter at knifepoint from the girl’s mother at a gas station

Kennedy, 52, pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

