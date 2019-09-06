Girl wounded in drive-by as man fires into Nash County home, deputies say

Jhosmin Sandoval in a photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Nash County, deputies say.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. the 2000 block of Old White Oak Road, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

“When units arrived on scene, they discovered that a 7-year-old female child, who had been in the living room of the home had been shot during the incident,” the news release said.

The girl was wounded in the upper area of her body. EMS units took the child to WakeMed. At this time, her condition is not known, deputies said.

While at the site of the incident, deputies were also dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Green Road, which is nearby.

The disturbance at Green Road was between a mother and son, according to the news release.

Deputies determined that the son, Jhosmin Sandoval, 23, was involved in the drive-by shooting on Old White Oak Road, the news release said.

“Based on information received thus far, it appears that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect (Sandoval) and another individual who lived at the home on Old White Oak Road,” the news release said.

Sandoval was charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and attempting to destroy/alter evidence.

Sandoval is being held in Nash County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Nash County District Court.

