Girlfriend charged with murder after man killed in stabbing, SC police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Bennettsville Police Department has released the victim’s name in a stabbing incident on Friday night.

Officers with the Bennettsville Police Department responded to a home on Parsonage Street between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday for a domestic dispute.

Steven Breeden was found with multiple stab wounds after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Denise Ingram Graham, according to the release.

EMS was dispatched to the scene, but Breeden died from his injuries.

The report says that detectives charged Graham with murder and is currently incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing which will be set at a later date by a Circuit Court Judge.

