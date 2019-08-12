GoDurham proposing changes to improve reliability, rider experience

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — GoDurham is asking for your feedback on proposed service changes to the company’s new short-range transit plan.

GoDurham says their new plan “should improve the reliability, on-time performance and passenger experience on GoDurham routes.”

The Durham City Council incorporated the plan into the budget, which was passed in June.

Comments are being accepted until Aug. 19 and there are multiple ways to submit your feedback:

Online: Use the online feedback form at publicinput.com/4825.
Phone: Leave a message for the service planning team at 919-485-7526.
Email: serviceplanning@gotriangle.org
Mail: GoDurham Attn: Service Planning, PO Box 13787, RTP, N.C. 27709
In-Person: Meet us at Durham Station
Mondays, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19)
Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (Aug. 6, Aug. 13)
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.)

For more information, click here.

