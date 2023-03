A cement truck overturned in Goldsboro near Highway 70 (Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department issued a traffic alert Friday afternoon after a cement truck overturned.

Police said drivers should expect traffic delays on North William St. at Hwy 70 while agencies work to clear the roadway.

A cement truck overturned in Goldsboro near Highway 70 (Goldsboro Police Department)

They also advised drivers to stay alert and watch out for emergency personnel working in the roadway.

Police did not say when the road will reopen.