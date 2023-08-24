GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody in connection to a July shooting of a teenager in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, 50-year-old Elton Barnes Jr. was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 19, Goldsboro police responded to a report of shooting on the 100 block of Day Circle, where they found a 17-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound.

Barnes has been taken to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with his warrant. He received a total bond of $160,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.