Goldsboro man arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, another injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have arrested a man in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5:50 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Bright Street.

Manyele Lofton, 33, was arrested Monday around 5:40 p.m. and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said Monday night.

Eric Delonta Brooks, 35, of Goldsboro and a 37-year-old Dudley man were shot.

Brooks was found dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds,” police say.

Lofton was taken into custody at the Irish Inn Motel located at 1104 Sunburst Drive. Lofton received no bond and his first court appearance is Tuesday.

Goldsboro police asks anyone with knowledge of this crime to contact them or call CrimeStoppers at 919-735-2255.

