GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)- The Goldsboro Police Department said one person has been charged following a deadly crash on U.S. 70.

Police said just after 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 West near the William Street exit ramp after a person was reportedly struck by a car. When officers got there, they found unknown Black man at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene and that victim is still unidentified.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene. They were later located and identified as 39-year-old Little-Arthur Junior Chambers of Goldsboro. Chambers was arrested and charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury/death.

Chambers was taken before the magistrate, who ordered a $1,500 secured bond as the condition of release, police said. His first appearance was scheduled for May 20.

Goldsboro Police Department officials said they were still trying to identify the victim so next of kin notifications can be made.

