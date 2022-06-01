GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro early Wednesday.

Just before 3:20 a.m., members of Goldsboro police’s “B” shift were called to Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street.

Officers found a damaged vehicle, utility pole and “extensive debris in the roadway.”

Goldsboro police said Tremayne Ulysses Armwood, 45, was driving in the area when his vehicle flipped multiple times.

During the crash, Armwood was ejected from his vehicle and suffered severe injuries.

He died at the scene, Goldsboro police said.

The crash remains under investigation.