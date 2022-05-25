RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in meth trafficking.

Court documents presented at the sentencing hearing said Robert Lee Best, 61, was named in an indictment filed on March 12, 2020. That indictment charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine from 2018 to March 12, 2020, and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

In May of 2018, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Goldsboro and the Winston-Salem Police Departments, received information that Best was part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Goldsboro. That tip said the organization distributed large quantities of crystal methamphetamine and maintained several “trap houses” or “stash houses” in Goldsboro.

Best was also said to have employed runners, oftentimes drug users, to hand-deliver drugs.

The Department of Justice said a further investigation found Best had known the leaders of this drug organization for 20 years and worked in a “trap house” located on Slaughter Street. Documents said Best worked 12-hour shifts in the house selling drugs for the organization. During those shifts, two people worked each shift, an inside man and an outside man, DOJ said.

The inside man answered the phone and prepared the drug orders. The outside man made deliveries to the customers and served as a “lookout.”

At the end of each shift, documents said Best was responsible for delivering profits from the drug sales to a drop location, DOJ officials said.

In total, court documents said Best was responsible for assisting in the distribution of 14,560 grams of cocaine and 1,507.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Goldsboro Police Department, and the Winston-Salem Police Department, investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer C. Nucci prosecuted the case.