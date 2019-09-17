Goldsboro men charged for pretending to sell car on app, robbing people at gunpoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested in connection with a rash of robberies, attempted robberies, and assaults in Goldsboro, according to a news release from police.

Isaiah Kornegay, 19, and Daekwon Sample, 22, were arrested Sept. 11 at about 9:15 p.m., police said.

The first incident happened a month earlier on Aug. 11. Goldsboro police responded to a report of an armed robbery near 1305 Mimosa St. The victims said they had come to Goldsboro to buy a vehicle for sale on the OfferUp app, police said.

Two male suspects robbed the victims at gunpoint once they arrived at the location provided by the seller. One of the suspects shot in the direction of the victims, but no injuries were reported, the release said.

Then, on Sept. 7, a Domino’s pizza driver out for a delivery was robbed of several pizzas. The release said the Domino’s driver was also assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

That incident happened at about 9:22 p.m. Police said that around 11:30 p.m. the same evening, officers responded to Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an assault. The victim said he was trying to buy a vehicle on OfferUp, the release said.

Upon arriving at the residence near 1303 Mimosa St., the victim said two men approached him. One of them hit the victim and a scuffle ensued. One of the suspects brandished a firearm. The victim was able to flee and went to the hospital for treatment of a minor head injury sustained, police said.

A joint investigation involving several other agencies including the ATF and SBI resulted in Kornegay and Sample being named as suspects. Each is charged with:

Four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery

One count of assault inflicting serious injury

One count of assault with a deadly weapon

One count of assault by pointing a gun

One count of common law robbery

