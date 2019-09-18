Goldsboro police charge man with Raleigh man’s 2016 murder; additional arrests expected

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Wednesday for a 2016 murder of a Raleigh man, Goldsboro police said.

Dearron Strickland, 25, of Goldsboro is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Versean Jenkins, police said. Strickland was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Jenkins’ obituary said he was from Raleigh.

Goldsboro police responded to the 500 block of E. Elm Street on May 22, 2016. They found Jenkins, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release said.

Jenkins was transported to the Wayne UNC Healthcare Emergency Department. He was then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he later died.

Strickland was given no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

“The case remains open and additional arrests are anticipated,” the release said.

