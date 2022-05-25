GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police said a suspect broke into the Sam’s Club on North Park Drive in Goldsboro on May 23, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Police said the suspect stole jewelry from the store.

Images of the suspect and vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information about the vehicle, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers through call or text at 919-735-2255. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app. Callers will remain anonymous and a cash reward will be given if your information leads to a misdemeanor arrest with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or wanted fugitives and for felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.