Rebecca Nunn of Goldsboro won $100,000 in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. (Photo credit: NC Education Lottery.)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who spent $3 on a Powerball ticket wound up $100,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Jennifer Nunn claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters, taking home $71,251 after taxes were withheld.

Nunn bought her Quick Pick ticket for the drawing Wednesday night at the Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro.

She matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, then doubled the prize when the 2X Power Play multiplier also hit.