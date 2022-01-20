Gov. Cooper: Prepare now before winter storm hits NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians in the path of Friday’s winter storm to prepare as power outages are expected.

“Make sure you’re prepared in case your power goes out,” the governor said. Cooper urged citizens to report outages to the utility companies and not 911.

“Leave 911 lines open for emergencies,” he said.

Cooper said significant power outages are expected in southeast North Carolina – especially in Wilmington, New Bern and Jacksonville as ice is in the forecast for those locations.

The governor said 114 National Guard soldiers are standing by in central and eastern North Carolina to assist once the weather hits.

Those soldiers will be in high-clearance vehicles, trucks, and four-wheel drive ambulances.

North Carolina Department of Transporation Sec. Eric Boyette said crews are already pretreating roads.

“Once the storm hits, roads will become hazardous. Any ice that thaws will refreeze overnight due to freezing temps, making morning travel dangerous,” Boyette said.

Boyette said NCDOT is concerned Thursday’s rainfall will wash off brine and salt.

“Our crews are ready and will do their best to get roads cleared of ice, snow and other debris as quickly as possible,” he said.

The latest batch of winter weather is expected to move in Thursday evening and last through Saturday morning. CBS 17’s Storm Team is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow in parts of central North Carolina.

Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

With that emergency declaration, North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect.