Gov. Cooper: ‘Not time’ to require COVID vaccine for some high schoolers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he thinks it’s “not time” to require the COVID-19 vaccine for some high schoolers, as a state agency prepares to consider a petition calling for that this week.

A group of college professors submitted the petition to the North Carolina Commission for Public Health, calling on the agency to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students at least 17 years old or entering their senior year of high school. The commission will discuss that request Wednesday.

“We have a number of vaccines that are mandatory but have undergone a lot more history and scrutiny. And, I’m gonna agree with my health officials that at this point it’s not time to do that,” said Cooper.

On Jan. 26, state health officials including state Health Director Dr. Betsy Tilson, sent a memo to the commission calling the request “premature” but saying the commission could consider adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the required list of childhood immunizations in the future.

Dr. Stella Anderson, a management professor at Appalachian State University, is among the group of professors who called for the requirement.

“Our concern is not K-12. Our concern is college students,” she said.

She explained that the professors hope that if the commission approved their request that the requirement would then extend to students in the UNC system.

While some private schools, such as Duke University, are requiring their students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, UNC system schools have not issued that requirement. Administrators have said previously they believe the authority to make that decision rests either with the Commission for Public Health or the General Assembly.

“If the commission sees that, believes it has the wherewithal to institute it for college-age only or for college admissions in North Carolina, great. That definitely satisfies our concern,” said Anderson. “It’s clear at this juncture that we’ve gotten as far as we can. And, it’s really not sufficient in our view, with the voluntary uptake.”

Vaccination rates vary among the UNC system campuses. At Appalachian State, 80 percent of students are fully vaccinated, according to university officials. At UNC-Chapel Hill, the student vaccination rate is 94 percent. At UNC-Charlotte, 58 percent of students in on-campus classes are fully vaccinated.

“This is extraordinarily disruptive to college campuses without it,” said Anderson. “If you want to be face-to-face and you want to be on campus and you want things back to normal…our opinion is this is what we have to put in place.”

The commission is made up of 13 members, nine of whom are appointed by the governor. The remaining four are chosen by the NC Medical Society.

Though Wednesday’s meeting will be conducted virtually, some groups still plan to hold a protest outside the commission’s offices in Raleigh.

Dale Lands, with Citizen Advocates for Accountable Government, said he thinks the decision about whether high schoolers should get the COVID-19 vaccine should be up to parents.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

