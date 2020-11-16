Gov. Cooper orders flags at half-staff in honor of soldier killed in helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a North Carolina-based soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dallas Garza was among five soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday.

Garza deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers.

He previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.