Gov. Cooper signs bill to provide emergency funds to public water, wastewater systems

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – NC Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law on Wednesday to provide emergency operating funds to public water and wastewater systems under certain conditions.



Senate Bill 691, signed on Wednesday by Gov. Cooper, allows emergency funding from the water and wastewater reserves to cover operating deficits incurred by certain public water and wastewater systems, if one or more of the following conditions are met:



“The Local Government Commission has exercised its powers under G.S. 159-181 to assume full or partial control over the affairs of the public water or wastewater system or of the unit of local government or public authority that owns or operates the public water or wastewater system.”



Or, if “The charter of the unit of local government or public authority that owns or operates the public water or wastewater system has been suspended or revoked by local act. “



The bill also allows the state to issue emergency grants for public water or wastewater systems to pay operating deficits, if they meet the criteria listed above.



Click here to read the full text of NC Senate Bill 691.

