Gov. Cooper to require booster shots for state employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said he is extending an executive order that will require state employees to get a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Cooper said the Office of State Human Resources will have the authority to do this once the CDC takes the action to say being fully vaccinated includes a booster shot.

“Our medical experts here and I urge the CDC to do this as soon as possible. With these vaccines and boosters we have an amazing tool to save people’s lives and beat this pandemic. We’ll keep our foot on the gas when it comes to getting more shots and more boosters administered,” Cooper said.

The governor said he will extend Executive Order 224 “this week.”

“This virus and its variants will continue to be with us a while, but we’re getting better and better at dealing and living with it – and we’ll keep doing that,” he said.

The infection rate hit a new record high of 29.7 percent on Tuesday with 10,296 new cases.

NCDHHS says 3,008 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 — a single-day increase of 280 that is nearly 100 more than the second-largest one-day bump. It’s the most since 3,013 on Sept. 29.