Gov. Cooper vetoes NC bill that delayed primaries until June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has vetoed a bill that would have moved the primary elections until June.

Read House Bill 605

“This bill is an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process. The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional,” Cooper said in a release.

At the time of its passing in the House earlier in the month, Speaker Tim Moore (R) said:

“While redistricting cases play out in court, it is imperative that North Carolina voters maintain confidence in our elections process. House Bill 605 would eliminate the potential chaos of rushing a court decision and the process of redrawing maps if required by the court.”

This story will be updated.