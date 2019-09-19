Governor Ivey announces she has cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced in a statement Thursday that she has a cancerous spot on her lung. Ivey says the cancer was caught early and the prognosis is good. In a statement Ivey wrote, “within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.”

In the statement, Ivey said she will begin radiation treatments Friday at UAB. She also said her health issues will not prevent her from her duties as governor.

Congressman Bradley Byrne tweeted out words of encouragement.

.@GovernorKayIvey, you have always fought tenaciously for Alabama, and I know you will fight this battle with that same indomitable spirit. I stand with the people of Alabama wishing you a complete and speedy recovery. You’ll remain in my prayers! https://t.co/4StTZftfkT — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 19, 2019

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released the following statement on Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement:

“Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead.

Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them.”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler released the following statement:

“As a cancer survivor myself from 2001, I know that early detection, treatment, and prayer can work. I am confident Gov. Ivey will have the best treatment available, and we have wonderful cancer programs in Alabama. Kay Ivey is one tough lady, and I am confident that the cancer will be the loser in this fight.”

Ivey’s full statement:

“Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me.

“One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.

“Because I always shoot straight with you, I want to share a recent challenge that has been placed in front of me.

“Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy.

“The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.

“The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world’s leading physicians. My team of doctors have assured me this treatment has a very high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on my schedule.

“Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.

“Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support. Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.

“May God continue to bless each of you and the great state of Alabama.”