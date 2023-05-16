DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday about two dozen people in Durham celebrated graduating from the Durham Rescue Mission’s Victory Program.

Men and women here celebrated overcoming drug addiction, homelessness, and everything else they’ve accomplished since joining the program. Some of them got jobs here at the rescue mission, some were accepted into business school or culinary programs.

Donald Lassiter was at the ceremony to see his son graduate and it was extra special for him as Donald himself graduated from the program years ago.

“I’m proud of everybody who is graduating because the program does work if you work the program, and I just thank God for when I came through that I took what they offered and made it work for my life,” Lassiter said.