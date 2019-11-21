Grandmother believes hoverboard charging cord to blame for house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight in Buffalo, a fire forced two adults and a number of children out of their home.
The fire broke out on Woodside Ave., and the people who were inside are being observed at a hospital as they deal with smoke inhalation.
Nine children live at the home: Eight biological children and one foster child, including a five-day-old baby who came home from the hospital on Monday.
According to officials, the fire started in a second-floor bedroom. Although it was contained to that bedroom, a lot of damage occurred — about $150,000 worth.
No firefighters were hurt, and the people living there are expected to be okay.
While it’s not clear how the fire started, as firefighters investigate, the grandmother says that the fire began due to a hoverboard charging cord.
