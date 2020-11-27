Grandmother charged with child endangerment after missing 3-year-old girl found safe

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged the grandmother of missing Greene County 3-year-old Zella Linklater with two offenses.

According to the TBI, the grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson, has been charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

Zella was found Friday afternoon conscious and alert and will be taken to an area hospital for hypothermia.

Zella was missing for almost 24 hours after her grandmother,Wilson, took off with her toward the woods near Horse Creek off Bumblebee Lane, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson has been found as well.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they were located in the woods.