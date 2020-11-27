Grandmother charged with child endangerment after missing 3-year-old girl found safe

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged the grandmother of missing Greene County 3-year-old Zella Linklater with two offenses.

According to the TBI, the grandmother, 54-year-old Belinda Wilson, has been charged with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.

Zella was found Friday afternoon conscious and alert and will be taken to an area hospital for hypothermia.

Zella was missing for almost 24 hours after her grandmother,Wilson, took off with her toward the woods near Horse Creek off Bumblebee Lane, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson has been found as well.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they were located in the woods.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories