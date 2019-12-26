Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school

GLADSTONE, Ore. (CNN) — An Oregon man has found a unique way to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren. Doug Hayes bought a school bus just in time for the Christmas season.
He’s dubbed it the “Grandfather Express” and even had the words plastered on the side of the vehicle. Five of Hayes’ grandchildren go to a small private school that doesn’t have school buses. The other five grandchildren aren’t school-age, but soon will be.
Now, Hayes will be able to take the kids to school on the “Grandfather Express.” Fortunately, they all live close by. Hayes says after the trek to school, he’ll come back for his car and then go to work.
The “Grandfather Express” is scheduled to start rolling after Christmas Break.
