Grants available for Durham based organizations that assist people experiencing homelessness

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham Community Development Department is offering grants to organizations within the city that assist people experiencing homelessness.

Durham based organizations are invited to apply for $171,504 of State of North Carolina Emergency Solutions Grant funds to help homeless citizens through street outreach, emergency shelter operations and services, homeless prevention, rapid re-housing, and Homeless Management Information System implementation.

Applications to apply for the funds must be submitted online to Durham’s Community Development Department by 3 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021. Click here for the application, instructions an information.

The State will offer technical assistance sessions on August 19 and August 24. Organizations are encouraged to register and attend one of the sessions.

The Community Development Department will release the scorecard used to evaluate project applications on August 12.