GRAPHIC: FBI reportedly finds bucket of human heads, body parts sewn together at donation facility

PHOENIX (KPHO/CNN) – Buckets full of body parts.

Heads, bodies, and genitalia of different people sewn together and hung up on a wall.

New gruesome details in a lawsuit against a body donation and tissue bank facility in Phoenix that was raided back in 2014, all part of a human body parts trafficking investigation.

For years, Troy Harp has been living a nightmare.

“This is a horror story, it’s just unbelievable. This story is unbelievable,” Harp said.

He donated his mother and grandmother to the Biological Resource Center in 2012 and 2013, with the understanding that their bodies would be used for scientific purposes.

“Cancer and leukemia, and whatever else, using sample cells, that’s what I was told,” he said.

But that’s not what happened.

In 2014, the FBI raided the facility in hazmat suits, as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts.

But for the first time, we’re now able to see the testimony from one of the FBI agents who conducted the raid.

And what he recounts is shocking.

He said he found “a cooler filled with male genitalia,” “a bucket of heads, arms, and legs,” “infected heads,” and one of the most disturbing findings called a morbid joke in the lawsuit – a small woman’s head sewn onto a large male torso like Frankenstein and hung up on the wall.

The lawsuit also says the bodies were cut up with chainsaws and bandsaws and pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer, with no identification tags on the bodies.

Harp says his mother’s ashes showed up by mail on his doorstep shortly after the raid, but he isn’t even sure they’re her ashes.

He says his mom and grandma wanted to help medical research after their death, yet doesn’t believe they ever made it out of the BRC building.

On whether or not he’s gotten any closure, Harp responded, “No, this is open and I don’t think I ever will.”

BRC owner Stephen Gore was sentenced to a year of deferred jail time and four years probation after he pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise.

Harp says that isn’t enough, and he wants to see more federal regulation of facilities like the BRC.

The lawsuit into the center is still ongoing.

